AfDB and GRID-Arendal release Sanitation and Wastewater Atlas of Africa

Created: Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:36

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Environment Programme, and GRID-Arendal have jointly released the Sanitation and Wastewater Atlas of Africa profiling the state of wastewater management and sanitation delivery on the continent

Sanitation, including the proper management of wastewater, is central to ensuring human and ecosystem health, and economic and environmental benefits. While significant efforts are being made across Africa to ensure better access and services, many places still have inadequate infrastructure for sanitation and wastewater management. This is happening at a time of greater need due to population growth, rapid urbanisation, improving lifestyles, and industrial and agricultural expansion – all in a region that has low resilience to climate change.

The atlas profiles the state of wastewater management and the trends, and sanitation delivery in Africa. It also highlights the human health and ecosystem impacts of poor sanitation and wastewater management; and discusses the continent’s policy and institutional arrangements. It benchmarks Africa’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other aspirations, including Africa’s Agenda 2063 and Africa’s Water Vision 2025.

The findings of the atlas will allow policymakers to track progress on sanitation and wastewater, making it a valuable tool to accelerate change. To view the release, click here.