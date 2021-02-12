Tanesco to appoint a consultant for Malagarasi renewable project in Tanzania

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) is introducing a call for tenders to select a consultant to construct the 50MW Malagarasi run-of-river hydropower plant, which is financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB)

As reported in the Afrik21, Tanesco is currently working to implement the Malagarasi hydroelectric project, and therefore, the company is launching this call for tenders to select a consultant who will be able to assist in implementing this renewable energy project.

The companies can express their interest until 16 February, 2021.

The hydroelectric project is being developed at the Igamba Falls on the Malagarasi River. The project is set to construct a gravity overflow spillway about 600m long; a 132kV transmission line, over a distance of 54km. The power plant aims to enable the electrification of several surrounding localities through medium voltage and low voltage cross-linked lines, reported the source.

The AfDB has agreed to finance US$120mn for this ambitious project. Additionally, the project is receiving US$20mn funding from the African Growth and Opportunity Fund (AGTF), the source further added.