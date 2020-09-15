Tech Mahindra and Smart Energy Water to accelerate digitalisation in energy and water utility

Created: Tuesday, 15 September 2020 06:06

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Smart Energy Water (SEW) with an aim to accelerate digital transformation for energy and water utility industry

Under the terms of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will deliver end-to-end digital solutions accelerating digital transformation for enterprises to make them future-ready with the seamless transformation of operations and enhance the customer experience.

Tech Mahindra will assist SEW in their product development journey to build industry solutions, further to manage speed, scale, and availability for successful integration of cloud services, systems integration, managed services, and consulting services projects. As part of the collaboration, SEW’s digital customer experience (CX), workforce experience (WX), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will enable clients to develop a cost-effective digital transformation strategy.

Ritesh Idnani, president, business process services, Tech Mahindra, said, “ As a global digital transformation provider, we support enterprises to adapt the fast-changing digital landscape with scalable, replicable and sustainable outputs. The partnership with Smart Energy Water (SEW) will enable our energy and utility customers to develop agility and generate greater efficiencies across operational business units, thus significantly improving customer experience and accelerating innovation in rapidly changing markets.”

Tech Mahindra and SEW will develop and deliver personalised solution for the utility industry customers that can meet dynamic customer needs and create a connected experience. The partnership between Tech Mahindra and SEW will help in a rapid and consistent deployment of solutions, reduce customer query resolution time, enable high-quality automation resulting in the reduction of manual errors to give customers a strategic edge in the industry.

As part of the TechMNxt.NOW charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on futurising the utility industry with a strategic transformation approach, powered by disruptive technologies, helping in delivering our promise to our customers to Run Better, Change Faster and Grow Greater.