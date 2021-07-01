National Aviation Services and Colossal Africa close on acquisition of BidAir Services

Created: Thursday, 01 July 2021 08:25

National Aviation Services (NAS), Colossal Africa and a consortium of current executive management from BidAir Services announced the closing after the fulfillment of all final requirements from the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) and other regulatory approvals

Following the acquisition, BidAir Services becomes NAS Colossal Aviation Services and is part of NAS, the largest airport services network in Africa. The company will continue to provide comprehensive ground handling services to nine South African airports and serve 28 airline customers in the country. This includes the three main international airports – O.R. Tambo International in Johannesburg, Cape Town International and King Shaka International in Durban as well as international carriers including Emirates, British Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Air France, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and RwandAir.

NAS and Colossal are committed to the overall development of NAS Colossal Aviation Services while reinforcing its capabilities and service to customers. Training, technology and sustainability initiatives also feature prominently on the priority list for further investments.

All the partners are currently driving efforts to ensure a smooth transition without any disruption of customer operations, services or employees.