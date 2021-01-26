Cometto SPMT utilised for power plant project in Côte d'Ivoire

Marine Maroc made use of their Cometto SPMT to deliver 900t of equipment for the construction of phase 4 of the Azito power plant in Côte d'Ivoire

After a long travel, heavyweight equipment for the power plant arrived by ship and specialists from Bolloré Transport & Logistics and Marine Maroc received them for unloading with the turbine being offloaded first. To carry the equipment across land, a SPMT convoy formed by eight axle lines was coupled side-by-side with other eight axle vehicles. The modular combination formed a platform width of 5m and a payload capacity of about 600t. The self-propelled modular transport, controlled by a wireless remote control, was steered under the freight which was packed in protective plastic.

Thanks to the 600mm stroke, the vehicle picked up the turbine from the steel frame and started its final journey to the power plant. The electronic steering of the modules guaranteed maximum maneuverability and precision through a +135 / -135° steering angle. Even in tight areas and sloping route section, the self-propelled modular transporter handled well. After this successful move, the self-propelled unit then loaded the 295t generator and made the same route a second time.

Marine Maroc is based in Casablanca and the Cometto MSPE vehicles have been a part of its fleet since 2013. Cometto offers four interchangeable series of SPMT, having capacities up to 70t per axle line for the EVO3 category. Each series is available in two different basic widths of 2,430 and 3,000mm. The modules can be composed of 3, 4, 5 or 6 axle lines. Many types of Power Pack Units are available in various strengths, each depending on the number of axles being driven.