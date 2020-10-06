Mercedes-Benz Zetros heavy-duty truck: All-round solution

Created: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 09:00

The new Zetros has been completely reworked all around: from a technical standpoint, the Zetros remains available in Euro III and EuroV emission norms and comes equipped with a more powerful 12.8 litre engine, capable of delivering as much as 350 kW (476 hp) in Euro III and up to 375 kW (510 hp) in Euro V

The Mercedes-Benz Zetros heavy-duty truck is, therefore, suitable for markets with poor fuel quality in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

It has been developed for demanding transport tasks involving high payloads. That is why it is often used for delivering supplies to remote regions, as well as in energy exploration and in forestry operations, and can be used all over the world across all extreme climates – from hot desert regions right up to the Arctic.

All vehicles are equipped with a 16-speed manual gearbox with a striking 2400 Nm of torque at the highest engine output. On the outside, the company says, the new model generation is distinctive in its striking, restyled radiator grille, which, thanks to optimised airflow guidance, ensures even more effective cooling. The new Zetros keeps its signature characteristics with a low silhouette and the cab behind the engine concept, in addition to an optional fording ability of up to 800mm.

The robust off-road specialist

The Zetros will be available as a specialist truck with extreme off-roading capabilities, a product of its permanent all-wheel drive system with 4x4 or 6x6 configuration. The product portfolio will expand to include a 6x4 configuration and was due to start production in September 2020.

The portfolio will be complete in the first quarter of 2021 with the introduction of the 4x2. All vehicles are available in three different wheelbases as well as different weight variants. The cabin interior features numerous detail improvements, such as a re-designed instrument panel and an electronic parking brake. It keeps key characteristics of the predecessor, like the fully-fledged middle seat, as optional equipment.

A Mercedes & Benz Trucks spokesman said, “Whether long haul, construction site, off-road, or distribution transportation, the Mercedes-Benz brand offers the right solution for the light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty truck segments.”

For more information about Mercedes-BenzTrucks visit trucks.mercedesbenzmena.com