Nigeria’s APM Terminals acquires seven forklifts

Created: Tuesday, 06 April 2021 09:03

APM Terminals, Apapa, has announced the acquisition of seven forklifts with an aim to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement of heavy materials

In a statement, the chief operating officer of Nigeria’s Apapa Steen Knudsen said that the equipment, including six five-tonns and one 16-tonns forklifts, are set to enhance efficient performance of tasks at the customs examination bay and other units.

As reported in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in 2020, the terminal operator had announced an investment of US$80mn for 2020-2021 fiscal year.

According to Knudsen, in line with the company’s fleet renewal and expansion programme, it had acquired additional cargo handling equipment, including seven reach stackers, two empty handlers, two mobile harbour cranes MHCs) and four rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGs).

He further added that the terminal had also rolled out a talent development programme which included functional training for all employees.

”APM Terminals Apapa also recently embarked on massive digitisation of its operations and services through the deployment of 4G LTE wireless network and construction of a new operation command centre to enhance service delivery,” he said.

The additional investments are expected to create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Nigeria Government’s ambitious plan to boost trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistics value chains.