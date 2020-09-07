TCS and Transnet Port Terminals to transform South Africa’s logistics supply chain

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) in South Africa, part of Transnet SOC Ltd, to help the latter develop an integrated online marketplace platform by bringing together cargo owners, shipping lines, clearing and forwarding agents and road/rail haulers

TPT focuses on creating a connected portal to simplify the South African logistics market and provide comprehensive logistics information to cargo owners and logistics players. It partnered with TCS to create the new platform named Cargo Connect, which is set to function as an online logistics marketplace where customers can submit logistics related requests and allow service providers to bid online. Customers will be able to select the preferred proposal and award the cargo contract to that bidder.

The collaboration is expected to make the entire request and bid selection process completely transparent, delivering greater value to TPT’s customers. The platform will help customers remotely track the cargo at every point of the container journey and send automated alerts with critical information, whenever a cargo event occurs.

Expected to be ready in 12 months, the Cargo Connect marketplace is set to reshape the industry and drive TPT’s growth.

Sharla Chetty, chief information officer, TPT, said, “A major feature of this solution is a logistics marketplace which will function in the same manner as existing market platforms in the transportation and hospitality industry. Customers could tender logistics requests on the platform and allow logistics service providers to bid and potentially be selected to undertake a logistics service.”

Siyabulela Mhlaluka, general manager, sales and new business development, TPT, added, “The new solution will help us bring all logistics players under one platform, create transparency in the industry, as well us power the next leg of our growth journey.”