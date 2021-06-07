Bolloré Ports to reduce its carbon footprint through Green Terminal label

Bolloré Ports, a leading operator of port terminals in Africa, Asia and the Americas, has launched the Green Terminal certification process, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of its activities by using a precise methodology that covers all environmental issues

A first in the port sector, this approach has been validated by Bureau Veritas, one of the world's leading companies in testing, inspection and certification. Starting this year, Bureau Veritas experts will support Bolloré Ports in the deployment of the label and will be responsible for carrying out annual audits to assess the environmental performance of its port terminals with a view to issuing a certificate of compliance.

Bolloré Ports' Green Terminal label is based on eight fundamental pillars:

1. Optimised management thanks to an environmental management system based on the ISO 14001 standard,

2. An eco-social commitment to local stakeholders,

3. Building infrastructure in accordance with international standards,

4. Deploying environmentally friendly handling solutions and equipment that promote the energy transition,

5. Implementing digital solutions,

6. Collection, recovery and recycling of waste,

7. Water and air treatment and control,

8. Training employees in best practices related to environmental issues.

"The Green Terminal label allows us to offer public partners and users of our terminals logistics solutions that are both efficient and eco-responsible. As part of this process, we also aim to accelerate our investments in alternative, greener and smarter solutions,” said Olivier de Noray, managing director of Bolloré Ports and Terminals.

As a player committed to the energy transition, Bolloré Ports is implementing various logistics, digital and multimodal solutions aimed at reducing urban congestion, improving the transportation of goods, and reducing the impact of its activities on the environment.