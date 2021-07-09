Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa carrier NileDutch

Hapag-Lloyd has closed the acquisition of the Dutch container shipping company Nile Dutch Investments BV (NileDutch)

After signing a sales and purchase agreement in March, Hapag-Lloyd has now formally acquired all shares of the company after all responsible antitrust authorities had approved the transaction.

“We are very excited about closing the deal and look forward to working with our new colleagues to unlock the enormous potential that Africa has to offer,” explained Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Depending on market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are aiming to integrate major parts of their businesses already in the later part of 2021 to be able to offer the full benefits of the combined network to their customers as soon as possible.

The integration is set to be moving at a swift pace and full commercial integration is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.