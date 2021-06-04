MVXtransit rebrands to MVX

Created: Friday, 04 June 2021 11:48

MVXtransit, a multi-product logistics booking platform, has rebranded and reintroduced itself as MVX

The former MVXtransit is a digital platform that provides land haulage, freight forwarding, and customs brokerage as its services. It has a presence in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. With the launch of this rebrand, MVX is also introducing its embedded trade finance service to SMEs in Nigeria.

Tonye Membere-Otaji, founder and CEO, commented, “MVXchange as an organisation fixes critical supply chain frictions in the African trade and energy industries. We are growing and seeking to deliver more to Africa. However, our former brand identity did not mirror the nature and ambitions of the products and services we want to bring to the market. That is why we are simplifying our identity and rebranding to Merchant Venture Xpress or MVX.

"MVX is an incredible product, and our goal is for it to have a unique brand identity while delivering a superior experience to our market. We are renowned for unmatched customer experience, and this product will continue our culture of giving customers and stakeholders the best service."

MVX is building digital pipelines to connect Africa to global trade by employing technology to keep processes efficient and costs lower, closely working with its partners and employees to create a unique experience for its customers and accelerating trade in Africa by bringing MVX to more countries across the continent.

So far, MVX has raised funding from angel investors at Flutterwave, FlexPort, A.P. Moller Capital, etc. with participation from Kepple Africa Ventures, Launch Africa Ventures, The Continent Venture Partners (TCVP), Founders Factory Africa, and Oui Capital.

To read more about MVX, click here.