Bolt expands its greener transport options in Kenya

Created: Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:04

Bolt, a leading mobility platform focused on making urban travel more affordable, has introduced electric tuk tuks, electric bikes and e-bicycles on its platform as the company expands its greener transport options in Kenya in the food category

This initiative is aimed at reducing Bolt’s environmental footprint. It also serves to eliminate the challenges associated with constant fluctuating fuel prices which currently form the most significant operating cost for drivers and couriers.

Bolt tapped into the food delivery business in March 2021 and has since witnessed a great reception and tremendous growth within Nairobi giving users access to a huge variety of restaurants and menus at the tap of a button.

Edgar Kipngetich Kitur, country manager at Bolt Food, commented, “We will be making deliveries using the newly launched tuk tuks and bicycles within Nairobi as we expand into other towns across the country. Our customers will now have more eco-friendly and sustainable options to choose from while still enjoying the same great door-to door deliveries experience from Bolt Food. We are committed to transforming the food delivery sector in Kenya and we continue to invest in innovative products that enhance quality service delivery and great customer experiences at affordable costs.”

The new electric bikes and tuk tuks will also expand options for Bolt delivery business thereby creating more economic opportunities for couriers and providing Bolt’s customers with more options to choose from.

Kenya becomes the first African market where Bolt has introduced electric bikes, electric tuk tuks and e-bicycles with plans to launch similar services in other African markets.