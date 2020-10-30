Faymonville completes ModulMAX vehicle range

Created: Friday, 30 October 2020 16:50

Faymonville has unveiled self-propelled trailers with electronic steering in their ModulMAX vehicle range

The Faymonville ModulMAX is a series of combinable transport modules with two to six axle lines for off-road and on-road operations now featuring self-propelled trailers with electronic steering. The vehicles are equipped with 215/75 R17.5¨ twin tyres, available in a basic width of 3,000 mm and are ideally suited for heavy haul projects.

The trailer range includes technical characteristics that are put to multi-disciplinary use for the G-Modul, S-Modul and C-Modul series. The transport operator has freedom of choice to select the modular type that best suits his requirements. Full liberty goes into depth, as the modular types can be used within three available modes: trailer mode, assist mode and self-propelled mode. The steering system of these products vary between the electronic and the mechanical principle. The electronic system was developed by Cometto, a subsidiary of Faymonille, and has a steering angle up to +/- 140° which has now been applied to the self-propelled trailer solutions.

All modular trailer types from Faymonville go through a high-level manufacturing process. The robot-welded chassis is subject to an additional processing of all interfaces on an ultramodern CNC drilling machine and, for long-term surface protection, Faymonville relies on an optimised and fully coordinated surface treatment system