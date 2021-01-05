Faymonville delivers low PA-X loader in South Africa

Created: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 17:55

The height of a special haulage convoy is decisive to clear power lines, bridges and other obstacles. With the low pendle-axle PA-X and its minimum loading height of only 790 mm, Faymonville offers the solution to handle any challenging route sections easily

Customer CTS East from Brakpan, Gauteng recently received the first semi-trailer with this technology in South Africa. The unbeatable stroke of 600 mm makes the 5-axle semi-trailer extremely off-road-capable. And the steering angle of 60° ensures high manoeuvrability when the route demands it.

The lifetime of the tyres is extended as a result and winding jobsite entrances can be mastered easily. Additionally, the yellow low loader with a basic width of 3,000 mm has an hydraulic gooseneck, double ramps with anti-slip rubber cover and a loading platform that can be double extended from 11,500 mm up to 27,400 mm.

The robust chassis design also enables the transport of compact loads such as transformers, without compromising on deflection.

CTS East belongs to the biggest abnormal and heavy transportation businesses in South Africa and the company's iconic yellow fleet is well-known across the country’s large road network.