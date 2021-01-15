Faymonville modules used to transport engines from Ghana ports to Niger

Ghanaian heavy haulage specialist MONPE Heavy Haulage has transported six power engines from Ghana ports to Niger, over a total distance of around 1,285 km, on trailers from Faymonville

Two 10-axle combinations type twin tyre ModulMAX with gooseneck were chosen to transport two engines at a time. As they were six of them in total, the complete job was handled successfully three times.

Peter Everett, owner of MONPE Heavy Haulage, trusted in Faymonville support and knowledge for these jobs. “Their load simulation software allows to determine the best positioning of the cargo for ideal load distribution. And the technical set-up of the twin tyre modular axle lines is made for this kind of task.” The complete turnkey organisation of the project was handled by major logistics player DB Schenker, who charged MONPE with the on-road transport from the port to the job site.

The journey started at the major Ghanaian seaports Tema and Takoradi, where the engines, each weighing 219t, arrived by ship from CAT Germany, for onward transportation to their final destination at a power plant station near Niger’s capital city of Niamey. Border crossings, bridge structures and small village roads needed to be analysed and properly prepared for and countless electric lines and other obstacles needed to be moved in order to guarantee a safe passage of the heavy-haul convoys, which passed through four different countries, from Ghana through Togo and Benin, and finally to Niger. Besides overcoming the generally rough road and climate conditions on this trip, the MONPE team also managed to meet the numerous Covid-19 requirements in the respective areas.

Despite all challenges, the team managed to complete each journey in an astonishing average of only 23 days.

Everett commented, “We appreciate the premium product quality. Our twin tyre ModulMAX modular fleet was able to handle even the most difficult route sections. The 650mm stroke of the pendle-axles managed to cross very rough road segments with huge potholes and even some flooded areas, while still ensuring the stability of the convoy and cargo at all times. The necessary transport safety was guaranteed thanks to permanent optimal ground contact.

“My staff appreciates the gentle vehicle handling. The modular vehicle solutions by Faymonville are absolutely made for the most challenging conditions. We experienced the perfect example of that.”

Faymonville’s footprint and market penetration on the African continent have grown consistently over the years, making it an important pillar in their worldwide network. Besides modular trailers, numerous semi-trailers, extendable flatdecks, dollies and further specialised solutions from Faymonville help to move machinery and project cargo safely and successfully in Africa.