IVECO & ITALCAR open new facility in Tunisia

Created: Thursday, 12 November 2020 11:39

IVECO and one of its authorised dealers in Tunisia, ITALCAR, have inaugurated their new 3S premises in M’saken, realised by the sub-dealer Bassem Auto Services

Due to the health restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the event was held in the presence of a restricted guest list, with strict application of the official health protocols currently in force. A selection of IVECO models were on display, showcasing the brand's range of commercial vehicles.

The new 3S premises, spanning 2,000 sq m, will provide for vehicle sales, service, and spare parts sales. It includes a mechanical workshop and a second workshop dedicated to bodywork and painting with a surface area of 1,500 sq m. Also on the site are offices and a modern showroom on the first floor.

Kaïs Krima, managing director of ITALCAR, commented, "We chose to work with and place our trust in our local partner Bassem Auto Services, in light of the professionalism that the company demonstrates and the proven success that it has already had on the market, above all within the region in the automotive sector. More specifically, we worked together to create a plan for expanding the business, with a view to setting ourselves apart from the competition by offering new tools and an excellent after-sales service. The new facility we are inaugurating today represents the culmination of this expansion plan. Our customers will be able to benefit from the highest levels of IVECO service in the Sahel region and especially in M'saken, which is located on a strategic crossroads between the north, south and west of the country."

Owner and manager of Bassem Auto Services, Sami Zahouani, added, "We decided to make such a significant investment today because we believe that Tunisia is capable of overcoming all the economic and health-related challenges that we currently face. In addition, we have full confidence in the extraordinary engineering that lies at the heart of all IVECO products. It is our view that financial investment in commercial vehicles and transport, which are at the heart of productive economic activity, is set to continue.”

With the new, modern premises in M'saken, Bassem Auto Car, ITALCAR and IVECO aim to help their customers get the very best out of their vehicles and to protect their investment by delivering effective parts and after-sales services. The three partners share the values of long-term dedication to the environment and to their customers, and the goal of exceeding their expectations with quality equipment and service.