JCB appoints new dealer in South African market

Created: Monday, 01 March 2021 08:03

JCB has appointed Bell Equipment Sales South Africa (BESSA) to be its distributor in the key South African market for the full range of JCB construction equipment from 1 May 2021

JCB general manager for Africa, Andrew Boyers, said, “BESSA has more than 20 branches strategically located throughout the country, highly skilled staff, strong training and development programmes and a market leading position in a number of applications and sectors. Combine that with Bell Equipment’s renowned focus on customers and deep roots in South Africa, and that gives us enormous confidence for the future.”

BESSA managing director Duncan Mashika added, “We have always held JCB in the highest regard and this is the perfect match of premium products to a great distribution network. JCB is no stranger to our local market having been established in the country for more than 40 years. This is an exciting opportunity for BESSA and we look forward to putting a JCB into every corner of the country. We eagerly anticipate this great new partnership and continuing to support customers, both old and new, with world-class products and service.”