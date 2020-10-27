MAN introduces telematics solution for Middle East and Africa

Created: Tuesday, 27 October 2020 04:43

MAN Truck & Bus has introduced EcoStyle telematics solution suite for customers in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region

The dynamic solution suite is set to support improved levels of fleet efficiency and safety and reduce environmental impact. EcoStyle has been fine-tuned through millions of hours in service and combines powerful technology to help customers enhance their earnings.

A part of the digitalisation initiatives at MAN, the EcoStyle provides customers with major operational information, allowing them to monitor fuel consumption, driver performance, and much more. Dashboards provide full visibility of the information that matters at a glance, or users can delve deeper through a rich suite of reports and views.

Joerg Mommertz, senior vice-president, head of sales area for the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (MEA&LA), MAN Truck & Bus, said, “Over the years, MAN vehicles have become reference for reliability and efficiency. However, our customers are constantly looking at ways to achieve greater operational efficiency with the aim to increase their earnings. With the MAN EcoStyle, we are confident that customers will get to gain more from their vehicles.”

MAN Truck & Bus has partnered with Microlise, the UK-based company that has developed and tested this solution suite. EcoStyle lets customers track their vehicles in real-time. This has been enabled by integrating with Google Maps. Customers can get detailed information about each vehicle in their fleet and get street level view.

Noel Macaron, head of truck sales, sales area MEA&LA, MAN Truck & Bus, commented, “The attractive proposition is that MAN EcoStyle can be purchased for new man vehicles or even retro-fitted to existing ones. This telematics solution can help customers gain significant advantage in their business.”

Through monitoring, debrief and regular coaching in good driving practice, customers can realise savings of 5-5% in fuel costs within their fleet. Information such as harsh cornering, speeding and harsh braking can be monitored, giving customers the data that they can use to coach their drivers in best practice. In addition, improved utilisation can help to improve fuel efficiency still further.