MAN Truck & Bus introduces new TG Range in the Middle East and Africa

Created: Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:09

MAN Truck & Bus has introduced the new TG Range in its largest sales area, covering the Middle East, Africa and Latin America

This comes after a year of the global launch of the New Generation Truck range. The development of the new trucks was based on customer feedback, to provide them vehicles that meet their operational requirements – for today and for the future.

The new range represents MAN Truck & Bus as a provider of sustainable transport solutions. It underlines the high competence of MAN’s engineering team that has always delivered robust, reliable and efficient vehicles. These trucks also showcase the high build quality in MAN factories.

The New TG Range wears a distinct look with a new cabin that makes it stand out. These vehicles offer the highest levels of reliability and efficiency for diverse applications and operating conditions.

Joerg Mommertz, senior vice president, head of sales area Middle East, Africa and Latin America (MEA&LA), MAN Truck & Bus SE, said, “The launch of the new range is a milestone moment for all of us. It reflects MAN’s focus on helping our customers in their business. These trucks are built to be highly reliable; able to withstand rugged use over their typical operating life, while delivering best-in-class performance. As a result, customers get the optimum uptime and attractive Total Cost of Ownership.”

“We have on offer a three-year warranty on the complete driveline on truck tractor models. We also have service contracts that can help customers in terms of preventive maintenance, predictable costs, optimised vehicle up- time and roadside/on-site assistance. Overall, we are offering the best own- ership experience to customers,” he added.

Great efficiency and economy

The engine range remains robust, reliable and efficient. It will continue to deliver consistent high-performance over long duty cycles.

MAN is the only truck maker to offer engines that conform to emission norms ranging from Euro 2 to 4, 5 and 6d depending upon the selected model. Substantial improvements on the product, and in the areas of maintenance and service can reduce service life costs. These trucks also offer significant pay-load advantages for weight-sensitive application sectors.

Strong partner – competent and personal partnership

Partnership has been important to MAN’s successes and its importer partners have done a commendable job to achieve customer satisfaction. The New TG Range also follows a product logic, which is oriented towards the application profile. This allows for a new MAN TGX, TGS, TGM or TGL to be put together that fits the exact transport task, using flexible configuration options.

Optimised uptime – utmost availability over the entire service life

These trucks will perform just as before as the powertrain retains its characteristics from the previous generation. The new simplified and powerful electronic architecture supports the trucks' functionalities even better and makes the new MAN Truck Generation particularly fit for the future.

Excellent driver fit – the driver is the focus

In order to optimise the workplace in the truck, their performance and motivation need to be placed at the forefront. This is why the new MAN Truck Generation sets standards in terms of user-friendliness, optimum ergonomics, operation which is more intuitive and reliable. There is also the aspect of optimum space – a well-thought-out storage concept and perfect sleeping comfort. The ultimate achievement is a driver who is well rested, comfortable and alert at all times, which leads to safer and efficient operations each time. MAN ProfiDrive offers additional targeted and practice-oriented training to help drivers with more efficient and safer driving methods.