Ok Trucks partners with Blue Star in Sudan

Created: Wednesday, 31 March 2021 09:03

OK Trucks has announced partnership with Blue Star for the distribution of OK Trucks’ pre-owned vehicles in Sudan

“This cooperation is an important step to enable our customers in Sudan valuable access to inspected and certified pre-owned vehicles to support their transport business,” stated the company.

Ok Trucks is the brand dedicated to sales and marketing of pre-owned vehicles certified by IVECO. “Our transport solutions include versatile commercial vehicles from 3.5 to 7.5 tn as well as tractor developed to offer the best economy and performance in long-haul missions. Our professional network of partners supports our customers on the choice of the most suitable second-hand truck according to their business application to get the best value for money.”