AXHIS to build 50,000 affordable housing units for Liberia

Created: Tuesday, 13 August 2019 06:40

The National Housing Authority (NHA) in Liberia has received a technical team from AXHIS, a construction company from Burkina-Faso, for the provision of 50,000 affordable and affluent communities across Liberia

According to a press release from the NHA, AXHIS is set to construct 5,000 affordable communities in phase one, as modalities are currently being worked out with the NHA technical team for project commencement date.

The initiative is in line with the mandate from the President to attract investment opportunities in Liberia to drive economic growth.

Madam Cecelia Cuffy Brown, managing director at NHA, said that the development in the housing sector is expected to create job opportunities for Liberian youths. Additionally, it is set to provide related services to support the efficient delivery of commercial real estate and affordable housing in the country.

As reported in Observer, Madam Brown noted that the government came up with a tripartite agreement with the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment for cash deposit/downpayment, as the rest is expected to be paid through a mortgage agreement with the LBDI for 10 years.