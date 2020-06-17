IFC invests in Nigeria’s Zenith Bank to support SMEs

Created: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:51

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has announced an investment of up to US$100mn in Nigeria’s Zenith Bank Plc to help it increase support to clients and companies whose cash flows have been disrupted by challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

IFC’s loan to Zenith Bank is its first investment in Africa through its COVID-19 fast-track financing support package. The funding will help Zenith, an existing IFC client and Africa’s sixth largest bank, overcome challenges resulting from ongoing, limited access to foreign currency, working capital, and trade funding.

Zenith will support dozens of businesses in Nigeria’s health, pharmaceuticals, food, and trading sectors, allowing them to strengthen operations, maintain employment, and access critical imports of goods, commodities, and raw materials during these challenging economic times.

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, group managing director and CEO of Zenith Bank, said, “IFC’s support is essential and will help us respond to challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will allow us to support compelling export initiatives and trade financing for critical goods and materials, especially for the medical and pharmaceuticals sectors. Our partnership with IFC is strong and we are committed to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements.”

Eme Essien Lore, IFC country manager in Nigeria, said, “IFC’s support for Nigeria’s banking sector will help keep the wheels of Nigeria’s economy turning at a time when it is facing a major challenge from COVID-19. Our experience from past shocks, including the global financial crisis in 2008, has taught us that keeping companies solvent is key to saving jobs and limiting economic damage.”