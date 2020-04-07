Keystone Bank appoints Olaniran Olanyinka as acting managing director

Nigeria’s Keystone Bank has appointed Olaniran Olayinka as its acting managing director

This will be made permanent once approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Before the appointment, Olayinka was an executive director with the bank. He had a four-year stint with PricewaterhouseCoopers, the international accounting and advisory firm, and more than 25 years banking experience covering operations, human resources management, corporate banking, commercial banking, retail banking and institutional banking.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.

According to Keystone, Olayinka will lead the bank’s executive management to drive its strategic business and corporate goals leveraging on the robust banking experience he had garnered over several years across various sectors of the economy.