Nigeria eases lockdown, asks deposit bank to resume on 4 May

Created: Monday, 04 May 2020 04:01

Nigerian Banks were given the green light to open from 4 May as the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States and Abuja, imposed on 30 March to reduce the spread of COVID-19, is gradually eased

Dr Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said that the banks would be allowed to open between 8am and 2pm in the lockedown areas.

“In terms of the banks, this continues to be a recurring issue for all of us. We have been in touch with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor. From Monday, banks will open and they will operate normal services from 8am to 2pm.”

“That is six hours but there will be the usual restrictions. For instance, self-distancing and the use of temperature monitors, hand hygiene and making sure the capacities of banking halls are restricted so that people do not come together,” Aliyu further explained.