Thales supports Ghana’s financial inclusion drive

Created: Tuesday, 01 October 2019 11:33

The French aerospace company Thales, through its subsidiary Gemalto, is working in partnership with Paycode to supply dual card technology to Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS)

Thales stated that the dual function cards will combine Gemalto’s PURE EMV white label payment solution with Paycode’s Universal Electronic Payment System (UEPS) application.

The card will provide cardholders with a secure, convenient and affordable means of receiving and making payments. It will provide recipients of the government of Ghana’s Social Intervention programmes with the opportunity to access both their e-zwich and their bank accounts simultaneously.

The biometric functionality of the card supports the government of Ghana’s agenda to eliminate payroll duplication for all government payments.

GhIPSS, a subsidiary of Ghana's central bank, is already using Gemalto’s PURE white label payment application for its gh-link EMV domestic card scheme.

Archie Hesse, CEO for GhIPSS, said, “The dual card which combines a financial inclusion and an EMV application on the same card is a novelty that will create convenience and incentivise Ghanaians to prefer and use cards instead of cash whenever there is the opportunity. It will also allow partner Financial Institutions to cut down on the cost of producing separate cards for their customers, who may require both e-zwich and gh-link cards.”

Nassir Ghrous, senior vice president, Banking and Payment for Africa, Middle East and Eurasia region at Thales, commented, “We are delighted to have partnered with GhIPSS and Thales to bring dual card technology to Ghana. We believe this innovative approach will have multiple benefits for millions of Ghanaians, making managing their money from one single card easier and more convenient.”

Paycode provides an end-to-end payment gateway that makes sending and receiving payments easy.