Africa Capitalworks Management invests in Gaselia Industries Group

Created: Friday, 07 February 2020 05:11

Africa Capitalworks Management (ACW), sub-Saharan Africa-focused private equity investment company, has acquired a minority equity shareholding in Gaselia Industries Group (Gaselia), one of the largest homegrown beverages groups in West Africa

Founded in 2002 by local entrepreneurs and headquartered in Bamako, Mali, Gaselia has three bottling production and distribution operations, located in Mali, Ivory Coast and Guinea-Conakry. Gaselia is the exclusive partner of Monarch Beverages in these territories and its product portfolio comprises proprietary brands and Monarch brands, such as Planet, American Cola, Bubble-Up and Reaktor.

Additionally, Gaselia produces and distributes mineral water, sold under its Assinie brand, and produces and supplies PET preforms to the West African market.

Commenting on the transaction, ACW managing partner Nana Sao said that sub-Saharan Africa offers a wealth of investment opportunities and ACW focuses on investing growth capital alongside Gaselia's accomplished founders in this dynamic sector.

Yann Rogombe, ACW investment professional, added that ACW’s strategic support will assist Gaselia to accelerate the implementation of the growth plan and build on its leading regional platform.

Expressing the same thought, Boubacar Pona, Gaselia CEO and co-founder, commented that ACW's capital and complementary skills and expertise are set to unlock the full potential and accelerate the expansion of Gaselia platform.