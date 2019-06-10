Paxful and AirTM to enhance trading experience in Africa’s emerging markets

Peer to peer bitcoin marketplace Paxful, and Airtm, a blockchain peer to peer exchange and digital wallet, have partnered to enhance the trading experience for people in developing countries

Users are seen to be able to fund and withdraw from their Paxful bitcoin accounts using Airtm as a payment method.

Paxful, launched in 2015, connects bitcoin buyers and sellers on its platform, and users are able to buy and sell bitcoin using more than 300 different payment methods ranging from local bank accounts, debit/credit cards and cash payments.

Airtm works in a similar way, connecting peers who wish to buy and sell dollars or cryptocurrencies, allowing them to deposit and withdraw using over 200 different payment methods. Users can hold and send AirUSD, Airtm’s dollar pegged token, or cryptocurrencies through their Airtm wallets. The core mission behind Airtm is to provide greater financial access and stability to people throughout the developing world in a way that is decentralized. Airtm operates globally, with the majority of its users concentrated in Latin America.

The two companies intend to use the integration to grow into more geographies. With P2P crypto trading growing in Latin America, especially Venezuela (Airtm’s largest market), Airtm will help Paxful grow in the region by promoting the platform as the ideal P2P platform for buying bitcoin. At the same time, Paxful will help Airtm grow among its users in Africa, promoting AirUSD as a stable option to use for bitcoin transactions.

“As we continue our work in emerging markets, this growth is sure to accelerate, said Ray Youssef, co-founder, and CEO of Paxful. “We hope to see economic stability for the underrepresented take flight in Latin America, and want to be the ones paving the way for those freedoms.”