Pipedrive teams up with Ambitious Africa initiative to develop entrepreneurship

Created: Wednesday, 27 May 2020 10:31

Sales CRM Pipedrive has partnered with the project 'Ambitious Africa', which aims to empower collaborative projects in the fields of education, entrepreneurship and entertainment between Africa and the Nordics

This continent-wide programme, run largely as a grassroots youth initiative but supported by the Finnish Government and the European Commission, takes Pipedrive CRM to each country in Africa, where the company plans to significantly expand its business in the coming years.

Arho Anttila, Pipedrive's general manager for Africa and Asia, confirmed that Pipedrive has expansion plans in the African market as the continent has shown steady and rapid growth in the past years with a vastly developing SMB sector and improving living standards.

On 26 May, Ambitious Africa held its first Global Matchmaking Summit which brought together more than one thousand Nordic and African entrepreneurs, students, and policymakers. “Pipedrive is extremely excited to partner with such a unique large-scale initiative, which aims to empower the transformation of African countries by creating contacts, collaborations, and fostering entrepreneurial mindset among the youth in two continents,” said Anttila. As part of the partnership, teams of 54 African countries participating in the program use Pipedrive CRM for managing their projects and contacts.

For Pipedrive, South Africa has for years been among its top 20 markets globally but the company also sees several other African countries with huge CRM adoption potential, starting with Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya. “Most sales professionals in Africa are still not benefitting from CRMs that could significantly increase their effectiveness, help them to sell better, and significantly expand their business. It is time to change that and let local professionals take advantage of our CRM's generous suite of smart marketing and sales management tools that are reasonably priced and easy to use.”