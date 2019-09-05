Siemon designs cabling infrastructure for Sasol’s head office in South Africa

Siemon, one of the leading global network infrastructure specialists, announced that its world-class technology has been installed throughout Sasol’s head office complex – Sasol Place – in Sandton, South Africa

Complementing its state-of-the-art design, Siemon’s structured cabling provides a 10 Gigabit Ethernet ready solution that future proofs Sasol Place and has helped to create an intelligent building described by Business Insider as one of the ‘most awe-inspiring new office buildings in South Africa.’

Home to a 3,500 strong workforce, Sasol Place is an S-shaped glass structure that boasts a specially designed glass façade, as well as balconies and bridges that link various areas within the complex.

With a wealth of intelligent features designed in from the outset, Sasol wanted their building to be future-proofed to accommodate new technologies and maximise its return on investment.

Approximately 240,000 metres of Siemon’s Category 7A shielded cable and 3,750 Category 6A Z-MAX connections were installed across 10 floors. This solution supports all typical data and voice applications and will be able to handle higher bandwidth next-generation technology. With a range of building services able to converge on the network, saturated wireless, audio-visual (AV) and telepresence technologies will benefit from the new cabling infrastructure, which also facilitates power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled devices including phones, wireless access points and security.

Revesh Deepraj, network infrastructure manager at Sasol, commented, “Selecting cabling with a 20 year plus lifecycle reduces the need to replace product over time. Less cable means less raw materials which, in turn, helps us to protect the environment. In Siemon, we have found a truly unique global partner that understands our needs and is a pleasure to work with.”