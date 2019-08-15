Voith's on-site machining and service tools capabilities for Southern Africa

The technology group Voith has introduced its on-site machining and service tools capabilities to customers, business partners and authorities during an official launch event in Witfield, Boksburg, South Africa, aiming to strengthen its hydropower service portfolio

The new services include the refurbishment of plant components in the installed or independent state by linear and circular milling as well as drilling, boring and welding. The port-able on-site machining equipment ensures increased plant up-time and safety. Cutting assembly, dismantling and transport costs for the refurbishment and maintenance of plant equipment are reduced to a minimum.

“During the past two years, we built up an extensive range of on-site machining and repair services through the acquisition of equipment and the training of new staff. Now, we can provide cost-effective workshop-quality machining for the largest and smallest on-site machining projects in Southern Africa,” said Anton Harris, head of the service and managing director of Voith Hydro in South Africa.

“Besides the use in the hydropower sector, the equipment is also applicable to all fields of the processing industry in Africa such as the oil and gas or the mining industry. For hydropower plants, the Voith range of services is amplified to assessments, troubleshooting, repair and assembly services – along the whole life cycle of an operating plant.”

The on-site machining equipment is stored in sea freight containers on the Voith company premises in South Africa. From there, the equipment is ready to be shipped on the road or on the seaway to any location in Southern Africa.

Overview of Voith’s on-site machining equipment

For a whole range of different boring, drilling and facing applications, there are three heavy-duty line boring machines, which can be equipped with different heads and with an orbital welding machine for welding and repro-filing applications.

The linear mill is a bed-type milling machine for universal use in a fast and accurate way. Together with the adjustable head mounting options for an-gular milling and the different tooling options, a wide range of milling jobs can be fulfilled.

Voith’s circular mill is equipped with an incremental drive and can be set up for the machining of large internal diameters and flanges.

While the circular mill comes in a customized container with removable roof and door header, the linear mill and the line boring machines are de-livered in steal boxes or, depending on the application, in a container. For repairs and installations, a fully equipped tool container is also available.