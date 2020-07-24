EBRD gives US$100mn loan to BCP to tackle COVID-19 impact in Morocco

Created: Friday, 24 July 2020 05:47

Responding to the COVID-19 impact on the Moroccan economy, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided US$100mn loan to Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) for on-lending to local private businesses

The loan is the second in the country under the EBRD Solidarity Package, established to meet the immediate short-term financing needs of existing clients and to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector during the coronavirus crisis.

BCP will extend EBRD funds to corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises that are experiencing a decrease in activity, turnover and profitability to help them address liquidity needs.

The EBRD expects to dedicate the entirety of its activities to combatting the economic impact of the crisis and stands ready to provide support worth US$24.35bn over 2020-21. BCP is part of Group Banque Centrale Populaire and the second largest bank in Morocco in terms of lending. It offers a wide range of retail, corporate and investment banking services with a strong focus on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Morocco is a founding member of the EBRD and became a country of operations in 2012. To date, the EBRD has invested US$2.78bn in Morocco through 65 projects.