Ghana organises policy dialogue on harnessing the benefits of the AfCFTA

Created: Wednesday, 21 August 2019 06:45

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and, in partnership with the Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union Commission (AUC), are holding a high-level conference on AfCFTA from 19-21 August in Accra

The conference focuses on harnessing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a Ghana beyond Aid.

The purpose of the National Conference is to bring together major stakeholders in Ghana to discuss national strategies and programme interventions to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA. The President of the Republic of Ghana will use the opportunity to articulate his vision for the AfCFTA for a Ghana Beyond Aid.

Joseph Atta-Mensah, principal policy advisor, macroeconomics and governance division, Economic Commission for Africa, said, “In the context of the recent designation of Ghana by the African Union Summit as the host of the AfCFTA Secretariat this dialogue addresses the question of how Ghana can design and implement effective strategies and policies that will support the promotion of rapid inclusive economic growth by boosting competitiveness and job creation under the AfCFTA.”

David Luke, coordinator, African Trade Policy Centre, Economic Commission for Africa explained that Ghana’s AfCFTA implementation strategy “should not only focus on promoting high and sustainable long-term growth but also ensure that the benefits of such growth are widely shared in order to reduce poverty and improve the standard of living for all in Ghana.”

The main objectives of the AfCFTA are to create a continental market for goods and services, with free movement of people and capital, and pave the way for creating a Customs Union. It will also grow intra-African trade through better harmonization and coordination of trade liberalization across the continent. The AfCFTA is further expected to enhance competitiveness at the industry and enterprise level through exploitation of opportunities for scale production, continental market access and better reallocation of resources.

This Conference is part of a wider project aimed at deepening Africa’s trade integration through effective implementation of the AfCFTA. Financially supported by the European Union, ECA has been working with its partners including the African Union Commission (AUC), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and a selection of independent trade experts to ensure effective AfCFTA implementation strategies.