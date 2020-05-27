Inclusive platform and Microsoft for Startups MEA celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Different organisations and institutions from across the Middle East and African countries participated in a webinar, organised by Microsoft for Startups, Middle East and Africa, and Inclusive platform to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day

The event which launched the #WeAreInclusive campaign was attended by Microsoft UAE, Key2Enable and Zayed University, among others.

The primary aim of the campaign is to create an accessible digital environment for People of Determination, who regularly use virtual tools for communication and learning.

Roberto Croci, managing director at Microsoft for Startups Middle East and Africa, was the honorary speaker. “The Global Accessibility Awareness Day is observed every year on the third Thursday of May. This year, we aim to create digital access and engage in thought-provoking discussion on the inclusion of more than 1 bn People of Determination across the world,” he said.

Another panel, which included Ahmed Khairy, modern workplace lead at Microsoft UAE, Jose Rubinger, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Key2enable Assistive Technology, and Maisa Obeid, technology accessibility specialist, was moderated by Hafsa Qadeer, co-founder of Inclusive. The panel, hosted on Microsoft Teams, carried out audio-video and movement-friendly accessibility practices, to include all attendees virtually.

One of the highlights of the discussion was the importance of inclusive design and how accessible technology benefits everyone. The initiative wants to ensure that 15 per cent of the world population are not excluded in the market. Virtual tools that are accessible to everyone are an absolute necessity for all People of Determination.

“We have asked all the organisations to use #WeAreInclusive in their inclusion-related initiatives on social media. This will be the first-ever social networking site, that also offers an online recruitment platform for People of Determination. We will continue to initiate collaborations that accelerate inclusive behaviour within local communities. We are thankful that Microsoft for Startups MEA, Microsoft UAE, Zayed University, Key2Enable and all those who attended the webinar, have the courage and drive to initiate difficult conversations on the inclusion of People of Determination during this time,” said Hafsa Qadeer, co-founder at Inclusive.