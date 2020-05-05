Inmarsat and Cobham launch remote working solution to enhance critical operations

Created: Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:27

Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM have launched a comprehensive broadband global area network (BGAN) push-to-talk (PTT) solution to connect remote workers using vehicles across the globe

The solution aims to provide real-time data transfer and PTT communications to enable remote utilities, mining, aid and NGO, agricultural work and more, as well as for use in public safety and emergency response.

Inmarsat’s and Cobham’s solution responds to challenges faced by the remote workers by utilising its BGAN solution, which aims to offer reliability of more than 99 per cent uptime. Low form factor satellite terminals, such as the new Cobham EXPLORER 323, are mounted on vehicles providing real-time GPS, telemetry and PTT capabilities, through the EXPLORER Mobile Gateway anywhere in the world.

An important feature of the solution is the integration with existing equipment on board. The Cobham EXPLORER Mobile Gateway integrates easily into any existing radio equipment, allowing the organisation to keep and use their existing trusted equipment. PRISM PTT+, a service powered by Cobham SATCOM’s innovative PRISM (private routing and intelligent system management) technology enables the BGAN PTT Solution to switch between connectivity types such as UHF or VHF, 3G/4G and satellite making the solution cost-effective and easy to use.

Tara Maclachlan, vice-president of IoT, Enterprise at Inmarsat, commented, “Inmarsat’s BGAN push-to-talk solution is set to offer a new level of resilient communications for organisations working in remote regions. It provides visibility of the movements and performance of remote assets along with real-time communications ensuring organisations benefit from enhanced efficiencies and safety levels.”

Todd McDonell, president of Inmarsat Global Government, said, “The Broadband Global Area Network push to talk solution provides government users with a way to maintain ‘comms-on-the-move’ connectivity regardless of the situation on the ground. Providing voice, data and streaming services that can be easily integrated with the existing radio and data networks, the Broadband Global Area Network push to talk service provides extended coverage for traditional communications links.”