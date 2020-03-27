Nigerian private sector coalition Against COVID-19

Created: Friday, 27 March 2020 06:16

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee and in partnership with the private sector led by Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank, have come together to form the Nigerian private sector coalition against COVID-19

This coalition was created out of the urgent need to combat the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria.

Godwin, I. Emefiele, governor of CBN, said, “The need for all Nigerians to play a role in this fight cannot be understated as we are quite literally in the fight of our lives. I must highlight the fact that this is not just about bringing money. Your time, your services, your products will all be helpful.”

The objectives of the coalition are to mobilise private sector thought leadership; mobilise private sector resources; increase general public awareness, education and buy-in; provide direct support to private and public healthcare’s ability to respond to the crisis and support government effort.

In doing this, the coalition has set up four major committees comprising of:

1. Steering Committee to provide leadership and steer the coalition and committees in procuring all needed funding, equipment and materials for the battle against this pandemic.

2. Funding Committee: This committee will be responsible for the initial funding of the effort. Membership comprise, the CBN Governor, Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Segun Agbaje, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola.

3. Operational Committee: This committee will be responsible for project management, logistics, communication and advocacy. This comprise CBN Governor, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GT Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

4. Technical Committee: This committee will be responsible for gathering data about the equipment and materials needed nationwide. They will be responsible for intellectual leadership around testing issues, treatment protocols, isolation centers, etc. Membership Comprised of NCDC, WHO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Federal Ministry of Health and select members of the operational and funding committee.