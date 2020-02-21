Prosperity Fund’s Future Cities Programme launches in South Africa

The UK Prosperity Fund has partnered with Future Cities South Africa to launch Future Cities Programme in three of South Africa’s major city municipalities such as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban

The US$103.25mn Global Future Cities Programme is one of the several global programmes run through the Prosperity Fund.

According to Nigel Casey, British high commissioner, the programme has been designed to achieve maximum impact in the areas of transport, urban resilience and sustainable planning.

The programme in South Africa runs from 2019 – 2022. There are five individual projects within the three cities, providing technical assistance through the delivery partner, Future Cities South Africa, a PwC lead consortium comprising international and local firms.

The projects are being delivered by a PwC lead consortium comprising local and international firms and experts.

Each of the projects is designed to address the host city’s specific needs under the themes of the programme. In Cape Town, for example, the programme provides technical assistance to support the city’s ambitious data strategy. This project aims to further enable the city’s evidence-based decision-making processes to inform robust planning and policy processes.

Launch events are being planned in each city, with the first taking place in Cape Town on 21 February 2020 at the Civic Centre. This event celebrates the relationship between the UK foreign office, the City of Cape Town and the Future Cities South Africa consortium, and it sits alongside the city’s public launch of their data strategy, taking place on the same day.