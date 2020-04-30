Spotlight on Africa’s power trading and microgeneration on 5 May webinar

Created: Thursday, 30 April 2020 06:47

The Power and Electricity World Africa will organise #LiveWebinar series on 5 May, providing an opportunity to learn about peer-to-peer trading and microgeneration in Africa

A retail power trading platform can help microgeneration players sell or trade their energy to potential buyers. Buyers can choose to buy power from a neighbour, a local solar farm, a distributed rooftop solar system, or home battery bank.

Before Africa can move to power trading as an alternative solution to energy access woes, fundamental frameworks, technologies, infrastructure, business models and the biggest piece of the puzzle - regulations, will need to come together.

This webinar will take an in-depth dive with the expert panellists into the realm of power trading, microgeneration and Africa's readiness with the advent.

The webinar will take place on 5 May at 10AM (GMT+2). The think tank of experts include

- Ariel Mutegi Mbae, chief engineer - network audit, Kenya Power & Lighting Co.Ltd, Kenya

- Hiten Parmar, director, uYilo e-Mobility Programme, South Africa

- Oregbesan Olalekan, head of ICT, NAPTIN, Nigeria

- Moderator: Adil Nchabeleng, independent energy analyst, Transform SA, South Africa

