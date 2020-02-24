Worley to provide engineering services for Sasol South Africa projects

Created: Monday, 24 February 2020 04:48

Australia-based Worley has signed a five-year deal with Group Technology, a division of Sasol South Africa (Pty) Ltd, to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for Sasol’s capital projects portfolio

These include efficiency improvement and environmental initiatives, from front-end engineering design to project completion.

Worley’s energy and chemicals services business in South Africa, jointly owned by Worley and Matasis Investments, provides global expertise to help energy, chemicals and power customers develop, build and maintain technically complex facilities.

Frans Oosthuizen, Worley’s southern Africa senior business development manager for E&C services, said that the engineering contractor partnership with Group Technology will enable Worley to make a significant impact on Sasol’s project execution performance in the country and empower the business to help shape and improve the engineering and construction landscape in South Africa.

As Sasol’s engineering contractor partner, Worley will be closely collaborating with local companies in the South African design and construction industry. Additionally, it will provide training and upskilling for young graduates and artisans.

“This includes working with our various construction and supplier partners to develop young engineering and artisan talent to advance their career opportunities and supply the industry with needed skills,” Oosthuizen added.

The partnership aims to focus on

A drive towards innovation and continuous improvement to enhance efficiency and performance.

Capex savings for Sasol through competitive and cost-effective project delivery that draws on Worley’s extensive global procurement capabilities and knowledge of high value suppliers in multiple locations.

Ed Hanbidge, Worley’s vice-president for energy and chemicals services in southern and eastern Africa, noted that the company is excited to share the best of their global partnership experience with Sasol, while forging a partnership model based on the fundamental principles of trust, integrity and commitment.