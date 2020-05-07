NIMASA extends validity of statutory certificates for Nigerian vessels

- Videos
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has extended the validity of statutory and trading certificates for all Nigerian registered vessels to ensure uninterrupted shipping, despite the COVID-19 pandemic
A statement from NIMASA said that it was determined to ensure that shipping continues.
“Keep seafarers in job while not jeopardising their safety in terms of contracting the deadly virus. We have, therefore, come up with a notice that would extend the validity of their certificates, for those that might be expiring soon.”
“We have also issued guidelines that would regulate crew change during this pandemic.”
