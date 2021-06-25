SODIC, Orange Egypt partner to provide smart solutions across all projects

Real estate developer SODIC and telecom service provider Orange Egypt have formed a partnership to provide SODIC residents a full range of services, including those of IoT applications, smart homes and smart cities

These services will utilise the advanced infrastructure already in place in SODIC’s projects via expandable fibre optic cables to cater to the needs of SODIC’s residential and commercial projects. The services provided also include Triple Play services which will enable access to high-speed internet as well as IPTV services for high-quality TV and landline service. The signing ceremony was held by SODIC and attended by Magued Sherif, managing director of SODIC; Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Egypt; and senior members of both companies.

Magued Sherif, SODIC’s managing director, said, “We have equipped our projects with the most advanced technology infrastructure, which enables us to introduce the latest solutions that cater to our customers’ needs.”

Yasser Shaker, CEO of Orange Egypt, stated, “We are aware of the changing needs of the Egyptian market and work tirelessly to stay ahead with the evolving developments in telecommunications and IT to introduce different solutions to our customer base. We are keen to provide key real estate developers with our services as the first network to introduce Triple-Play services in Egypt in 2011. We are also willing to develop IT infrastructure and data centres in new gated communities to help support digital transformation in different sectors all over Egypt.”