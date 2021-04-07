Bulet takes delivery of the first Liebherr LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane in Nigeria

Construction contractor Bulet International Nigeria Ltd has delivered a new Liebherr LRT 1090-2.1. This is the first Liebherr LRT series rough terrain crane in Nigeria

The high safety standards and VarioBase® variable support base as well as Liebherr’s familiar good service were important criteria behind the decision to buy the rough terrain crane for the company based in the capital Abuja.

Aliyu Isa, CEO at Bulet, explained, “The new Liebherr crane will help us pursue our growth policy. At the same time, it will enhance safety on our sites”.

Safety equipment sets new standards

High safety levels in every respect are the main priority for the design of Liebherr’s new series of LRT cranes. They feature an outrigger monitoring system as standard. The outrigger status, on tyres or supports, is detected automatically and saved to the crane controller. The attachment of the ballast to the turntable and the installation of the optional double folding jib including its angle adjustment system are also recorded and monitored.

The VarioBase® variable support base developed by Liebherr, which is standard on LRT cranes, makes a major contribution to enhancing safety. VarioBase® allows each individual crane outrigger to be extended to any length. The crane’s operations are protected by the LICCON controlled load moment limiter. This prevents accidents caused by human errorduring the assembly process and when hoisting loads. VarioBase® also delivers greater flexibility on site – as a result of the increased lifting capacities when hoisting over the outriggers, the crane can hoist loads normally reserved for the next higher crane class.

Safety is also enhanced by providing greater comfort for the operating personnel. For 2/3 example, the crane cabin on LRT cranes is 220 mm wider than other standard cabins on the market. It can be tilted backwards to provide greater comfort when hoisting loads to great heights. Clear, self-explanatory controls make the crane easy to handle.

The whole concept also impressed Bulet. "We needed a crane for our workforce which is safe and easy to operate and provides very good visibility from the crane cabin. Furthermore, VarioBase® makes us more flexible on site, enabling us to complete hoists safely in constricted areas”, says Aliyu Isa.

Among other things, Bulet plans to use the LRT 1090-2.1on its sites to help with tower crane assembly and for hoisting work for which pick & carry operations are required. The LRT cranes are powered by a Cummins diesel engine which develops 194 kW (264 bhp) and delivers a maximum torque of 990 Nm. A 6-speed powershift transmission from Dana and large 29.5 R 25 tyres guarantee the required off-road capability.

Familiar Liebherr quality and first class after-sales service

Bulet International Nigeria Ltd, with its workforce of around 1,500, is one of the leading construction contractors in Nigeria. It has built the majority of the infrastructure and government buildings in the capital Abuja. Currently, Bulet has 15 mobile cranes.

Isa continues, “We hope that after the pandemic, we will be able to convert our fleet of mobile cranes to Liebherr rough terrain cranes. We also just started a new project involving two Liebherr NC-B 6-62 tower cranes and we also hope to add to their number. In addition, we have ten Liebherr concrete mixers and an outstanding purchase order for twelve additional mixers, ten Liebherr excavators and five Liebherr wheel loaders. Liebherr is known around the world as a manufacturer of world class products. We are familiar with the company’s quality and know how the machines operate in very harsh conditions. Another key factor is the first class after-sales service from Liebherr. That whole package made the decision to buy a new Liebherr rough terrain crane an easy one.”