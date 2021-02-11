Kleemann upgrades screens to become one of the world's largest mobile screening plants

Created: Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:39

Kleemann has released two new mobile classifying screens with a feed capacity of up to 750 t/h in order to guarantee effective screening of large volumes

The MOBISCREEN MS 1202 and MS 1203 are available with two or three screen decks and have screening surface areas of 12sq m in the upper and middle deck and 11sq m in the lower deck, therefore, making hourly outputs of up to 750 tons possible.

Aiko Fischer, product manager for screening plants at Kleemann, commented, "To achieve these high outputs, the material flow must be well designed. Kleemann has thus generously dimensioned the feed hopper with a holding volume of 10 cu/m. This makes feeding both with a crushing plant as well as with a large wheel loader possible. Despite discontinuous feeding by the wheel loader, the large hopper volume ensures continuous material supply to the screen. Correspondingly wide feeding and discharge conveyors guarantee an unobstructed material flow over the screen. The high-torque diesel engine also ensures that the plant does not run out of steam."

"Apart from the pure performance data, we should not forget the most important thing: the adjustability of the screening angle and amplitude to the different feed materials and their properties. Besides the selection of the suitable screen surface, the correct selection of these parameters ultimately decides the screening performance and product quality,” continued Fischer.

Both screens can be combined very well both with the crushing plants from the Kleemann EVO series as well as the PRO series. Fischer added, "The smaller the separating cut and the higher the required final product amount, the larger the screening surface must be. It is really quite simple."

As with other screening plants in the MOBISCREEN series, the MS 1202/MS 1203 are driven by efficient and powerful hydraulic power units. The dual power option also allows the screens to be driven by electric power only, which further increases the efficiency and reduces the load on the environment by decreasing noise and exhaust emissions.

For flexible application, Kleemann offers a large selection of screen surfaces with different mesh shapes (square, rectangular or harp-shaped) as well as the correct characteristic, for example, steel or plastic. To ensure that this flexibility relates not only to the screen applications but also to the different job sites, good transport properties and fast set-up and dismantling times are very important. This makes the MS 1202/MS 1203 one of the largest mobile screening plants in the world that can be transported in one piece.