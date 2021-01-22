MB Crusher helping companies to recycle old asphalt, create new revenue

As the reclaimed asphalt can make huge difference, MB Crusher is helping companies to recycle old asphalt and create new revenue streams

This industry faces many challenges with high hauling and material disposal costs while also protecting the environment. Anyone with an ongoing road construction project knows this industry's hurdles on any job scale, from the reconstruction of a main road to a small side road. The same restrictions also affect those who process and distribute bituminous conglomerates.

The main obstacle is the high costs of hauling and disposal of removed pavement material and the subsequent cost of new aggregate.

“Every day – business owner says – that we work on a road rebuilding project, we need to consider the price of asphalt: once we mill the old pavement, we need to haul and dispose of it. This process impacts the overall costs, project duration, and our impact on the surrounding environment.”

Thanks to MB Crusher’s presence on job sites worldwide, the company has focused on this weakness and transformed it into a new advantage.

MB’s mobile crushers can be mounted on any brand and sized heavy machinery right there on the job site. This transforms your equipment into a powerful crusher. Any asphalt can be crushed down to the required size to be ready for immediate reuse, such as base material for a new road.

Any company can become autonomous and more competitive with MB.

“In the words of an experienced foreman: Asphalt, bitumen and old sidewalk or city square pavement has become a valuable resource. We can reuse the material right there and then, or sell it. With MB’s mobile crushers, we increased our job’s margins and have new business opportunities,” the company stated in a press release.

The results achieved by a Chilean company that specialised in road construction services are awe-inspiring. Using an MB-L200 Crusher bucket, they recycled material to use it as a sub-base: new material in no time and zero cost.

With MB Crusher, the user can quickly reduce the material to different sizes, even on the same job site.

Video: https://vimeo.com/495713285

In Brazil, a company used a BF70.2 crusher bucket to make reclaimed asphalt - RAP ready to use on-site.

Video: https://vimeo.com/495707348

The material processed with MB Crusher equipment creates new business opportunities in a single project, eliminating downtime, hauling, and disposing expenses. The landing strips, In Reykjavík, the largest airport in Iceland, were rebuilt by using the old asphalt as a base material, thanks to the use of a BF70.2 crusher bucket.

Video https://vimeo.com/495703707

Each MB Crusher bucket is designed to adapt to all requirements of a job site easily: you can pair it with any heavy equipment, it crushes any type of asphalt and hard material, it does not require specialised mechanics for its maintenance, and it works non-stop.

Our experience on many job sites highlighted that MB Crusher attachments are the most qualified and reliable allies for a company that wants to recycle asphalt, paving the way to a new revenue stream and more attention to the environment.