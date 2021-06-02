MB Crusher introduces the new MB-HDS523 shafts screener to the world

Created: Wednesday, 02 June 2021 10:37

The saying goes, ‘when the going gets tough, the tough get going’, and this historical moment has made us take a good look at what we can do to become more combative and productive

Over the years, our senses sharpened, we listen more, and we understand new needs with each story.

At MB Crusher, we’ve always kept an eye out for our customer’s needs, and today we show that we’ve been listening. Our customers have shared their grievances, telling us about the difficulties they face on their job sites, and it’s these problems that we’ve used as a stepping stone for new concepts and ideas.

Two years after we launched our new range of MB-HDS shafts screeners, we realised we had the opportunity to do more.

Our customers needed something more, an advantage, and an added value on other construction sites or application areas.

And that’s where the idea for the big sister of the MB-HDS range, MB-HDS523 shafts screener bucket, was born. The biggest, strongest, and toughest.

The unit is compatible with excavators with an operating weight ranging from 30 tonnes (60,000 pounds) to 45 tonnes (90,000 pounds) and meant for sectors where power and sturdiness are essential, such as in quarries, where you need to treat large quantities of material like coal and phosphate.

Or to move, sift, and aerate tonnes and tonnes of earth, such as excavating, earthmoving, and large trenching projects.

But it’s not limited to just these application areas because regardless of the construction site or material, the new MB-HDS523 shafts screener is well-equipped and only has one goal: a high productivity rate.

The MB-HDS523 is the only HDS unit with five shafts positioned to ensure a greater production rate and processing speed. The “V Shaft System” is design precisely creates a simultaneous dual screening effect and increases production.

Everything in the new MB-HDS523's design maximises the results: the concealed comb allows the material to enter and flow through the rotors without jamming. The unit comes with a removable front upper casing, giving the unit a greater closing angle and increase production.

The largest in the range is also the most powerful: the MB-HDS523 shafts screener is powered by two motors, ensuring consistent and quick performance.

But, power is nothing without adequate durability: the MB-HDS523 screener is solid, durable, and suitable for demanding construction sites and heavy workloads. The parts that are subject to wear are protected by reinforced Hardox steel slab, and the bracket and frame are also thicker, making it a well-performing machine.

A real war machine.

You might think that equipment of this calibre is demanding to maintain, requiring special maintenance, expensive machine downtime, or that the shafts need to be changed in a workshop.

But you would be wrong.

MB Crusher wants to facilitate work on the job site in every aspect, especially when it comes to maintenance. A construction site that’s always functioning is a construction site where the job finishes earlier, saving time and money. The MB-HDS523 shafts screener comes with a centralised greasing system to simplify and speed up maintenance operations.

Much like the others in the range, the shafts are easily switched out: they can be replaced on-site and in a few minutes. The patented system firmly holds the rotating system, and the rotors can be easily extracted and repositioned.

When the work gets tough and you need to create large volumes of product quickly, it’s time to unleash the heavy artillery.

MB Crusher created it: now we want to see it at work on your construction sites!