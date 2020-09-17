MB screening bucket meets the newest member of MB Crusher Fleet

MB Crusher’s padding bucket HDS line is accompanied by the Rotary screening bucket MB-S to talk about their role as part of the MB Crusher Team, their strength and their differences

So much has been happening since that April day at Bauma 2019 where the HDS padding bucket series were launched. They have been patrolling the field for over a year now. Dues have been paid and so now everyone is ready to talk about the whispers going around.

MB-HDS are you here to replace the MB-S with your screening abilities?

MB-HDS320: Absolutely not, we are complementary but ultimately different tools. Gosh it seems complicated but in reality it is very easy, so let me try to explain with an example. While in USA the task was simple it involved separating the sand from the rocks for trenching project: well I was the right option for the job because of the way I can get the thin portion directly into the actual trench, My shape and the fact of the material coming out from the bottom, convey all of the filling material into the actual trench. While the MB-S14 was chosen to clean a beach in Spain because it was the best choice for that job.

MB-S14: Well yes, they needed to separate trash from sand on this jobsite in Valencia, for the upcoming summer season. The most important requirement for the job at hand was sizing. You see once the needed size grid is chosen anything bigger will not be able to go through the holes, keeping anything larger inside the basket.

I see, so the sand you separated in different ways, what else?

MB-HDS314: We were both on a site in Hungary working on topsoil, the goal was to have clean and fine material. The first job was at the Bozsik soccer stadium, the soil needed to be processed to be used as base for the new soccer field. The second job was an trench excavation between a preexisting prison and a new building complex. In theory both attachments could be used in both scenarios. What made them choose one rather than the other? The consistency of the topsoil was the deal breaker.

MB-S18: I worked on the soccer field, with a 10x10 mm screen. The excavated soil was nice and dry but had a lot of rocks in it. So it needed to be sieved and laid out uniformly to hold the following grass layer. The trench material was wet and full of clumps of dirt: this was an ideal job for the MB-HDS Shafts Screener as its star discs, are able to work and break up the material even if damp and compact.

So, the distinguishing factor between you two is the job type and the desired outcome. Is it correct?

MB-S: Yes, exactly . Let’s take rocks and stone chippings for example, both units can process them with ease. The difference lies in the desired result.

I, as a trommel screener, work well to separate the fine from the course material, and to have graded material. In other words, ready to use material. An example would be when I was used in the Czech Republic to build a railway. The main requirement on this job was the output size of the material.

HDS: While I processed demolition waste material, when they needed a high production and a quick turnaround to screen the material.

Is there at least one thing that one attachment can do while the other can’t?

HDS: Well yes, there are jobs and types of material that are better paired with one unit rather than the other. Compost material is a good example: I can easily aerate and break up this material, thanks to my shafts in the bucket. A MBHDS320 model was used in France to aerate compost, while a German company chose a smaller unit an MB-LS314. The same goes for twigs and scrubs, which are broken up by the discs on my shafts, and then reused.

MB-S: It’s true with my trommel screen I wouldn’t be able to process compost, it would be impossible, the material would clump up and it wouldn’t have the desired production. While if the material is particularly abrasive, I’m the perfect choice, the same goes for iron and steel scraps. With this type of material, there would be a high ware impact on the HDS shafts, which doesn’t happen with me. My basket panels allow me to separate and sieve fine material to the selected size with ease. For example, when working with scrap metal, the fine soil/dust/flakes fall through my holes while the bigger pieces of metal stay in the basket.

Are you enemies?

No, just two attachments that complete each other, depending on the required final product and the overall job at hand.

Having both on the jobsite wouldn’t be a bad idea, just saying.