New Cat 345 GC excavator designed for fuel efficiency & low operating costs

Created: Monday, 01 February 2021 12:13

The new Next Generation Cat 345 GC excavator is designed to deliver a balance of performance, reliability, and low-cost operation

The excavator can increase fuel efficiency (cubic metres/tonnes per unit of fuel) up to 25% and lower operating costs up to 30% compared to the 349D2. In addition, the new model incorporates significant engineering advances for safety and operator convenience.

Fuel efficiency

The 345 GC's fuel efficiency comes primarily from electronically controlled main pumps and valve to ensure more work gets done with each unit of fuel. Plus, two operating modes help you more actively manage fuel consumption: smart mode automatically matches engine speed and hydraulic power for the highest fuel efficiency as working demands change; power mode delivers maximum productivity in high-demand applications, such as truck loading and trenching.

Lower maintenance costs

Extended maintenance intervals and easy access to consolidated filter locations combine to lower maintenance costs. Hydraulic, air, and fuel filters have increased capacity for longer life: service intervals for fuel filters extend from 500 to 1,000 hours and from 2,000 to 3,000 hours for the hydraulic return filter.

Productive technology

The 345 GC's overall efficiency is further enhanced with telematics technology. Product Link™, the 345 GC's on-board telematics system, automatically and accurately collects machine information, including location, hours, fuel usage, idle time, maintenance alerts, diagnostic codes, and machine health – all of which can be viewed online through web and mobile applications. VisionLink® provides online access to Product Link data, which allows you to make informed decisions that help increase productivity, lower costs, simplify maintenance, and improve job site safety and security. Subscription options, including cellular or satellite (or both) reporting, allow you to configure telematics data to specific requirements.

Operator efficiency

The 345 GC's cab environment is designed to reduce effort. All controls are in front to eliminate twisting in the seat. The ISO-certified, sound-suppressed ROPS cab is sealed and pressurised; large glass areas enhance all-around visibility. Narrow pillars at the front corners of the cab further contribute to forward visibility. A standard rearview camera extends rearward visibility.

Most machine settings are controlled through the high-resolution 203 mm touchscreen monitor, and a jog dial and shortcut keys are positioned on the right console. In addition, joystick function can be customised through the monitor to match operator preference, including operating pattern and response rate. All preferences are saved with the Operator ID and restored at log in.

The 345 GC uses a keyless push-button engine start for added security, requiring Operator ID codes that can be entered manually via an optional Bluetooth key fob or smart phone app.

Convenience features include Bluetooth integrated radio, USB ports for charging and phone connectivity, 12-volt DC outlets, an AUX port, and ample storage.

Safety and security

To promote safety, many of the routine maintenance checks for the 345 GC can be performed at ground level with access to the air pre-cleaner, fuel water/separator, fuel tank and water/sediment drains, and coolant level check. Access to the engine compartment is facilitated with handrails, antiskid surfaces, and recessed bolts. Locks are used for the tool/storage box, fuel door, hydraulic fill, and fuel drain compartment. A ground-level secondary engine shutoff is provided in the event of an emergency. Scheduled oil sampling ports are easily accessed, and an available electric refueling pump is equipped with an automatic shutoff.

Configuration choices / versatility

The 345 GC is available with a number of boom and stick combinations, including a 6.9 m reach boom with a choice of 2.9 m or 3.35 m sticks. The 6.5 m mass excavation boom can be paired with either a 2.5 m or 3.0 m stick.

The 345 GC's utility can be expanded with a variety of attachments. Cat buckets, hammers and couplers are available to help take on many tasks.

345 GC Specifications

Engine Cat® C9.3B Net Power (ISO 9249) 258 kW Operating weight 42,200 kg Bucket capacity, std 2.41 m3 Hydraulic relief pressure 35 000 kPa Hydraulic flow 630 L/min Max. dig depth*

*R6.9 m boom with R2.9 m stick 7,200 mm

