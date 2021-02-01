Next Generation Cat 374 excavator delivers high production and more durability with less maintenance

Created: Monday, 01 February 2021 13:20

The Next Generation Cat 374 excavator offers contractors high production, two times more structural durability, and up to 20% less maintenance costs than the industry leader it replaces, the 374F

“A key to production is our new dedicated hydrostatic swing circuit,” said Brian Abbott, worldwide product manager for Caterpillar large excavators. “The circuit enables regenerating swing brake energy and independent management of cylinder oil flow. What that means for owners and operators is higher operating efficiency and smoother, more predictable performance when multitasking with the excavator.”

Three modes of operation are available: Power, Smart, and ECO. Power mode is maximum power at all times. ECO mode lowers engine speed and cycle times while maintaining breakout force. Smart mode takes the guesswork out by automatically matching engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions, reducing fuel consumption and optimising performance. Engine speed automatically lowers when hydraulic demand decreases, further reducing fuel usage.

The cooling system features a new on-demand fan that’s designed to operate only when required, saving fuel and ensuring maximum efficiency. An available auto reverse function assists with cleaning debris from the cooling cores – another plus for enhanced efficiency.

Standard technology boosts efficiency, enhances safety

“An additional key to production is simple, easy-to-use technology,” added Abbott. “We make it available as standard equipment. In fact, the 374 has the industry’s most comprehensive offering of factory-installed technology in its size class – all to take an owner’s operating efficiency to a much higher level.

Cat Payload helps operators increase loading efficiency with on-the-go weighing; real-time payload estimates can be calculated without swinging to help prevent overloading and underloading trucks. The monitor’s USP port lets operators download results from a single shift all the way up to 30 days of work with no need for an internet connection or VisionLink® subscription.

Cat Grade with 2D gives operators visual guidance to grade via the standard touchscreen monitor so they can make more accurate cuts. The system is readily upgradable to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D for enhanced accuracy. Advanced 2D includes an additional touchscreen monitor to enable in-field design. 3D adds GPS and GLONASS positioning for pinpoint accuracy. The 374’s built-in communication technology makes it easier than ever to connect to 3D services like Trimble Connected Community or Virtual Reference Station.

Lift Assist is a new safety feature that helps prevent the excavator from tipping. It quickly calculates the weight of the actual load being lifted and compares it to the excavator’s rated capability. Visual and auditory alerts show and tell the operator if the excavator is within a safe working range.

Whether equipped with a bucket or hammer, standard 2D E-Fence prevents the excavator from moving outside operator-defined points. This helps protect the machine and other objects from damage and reduces the risk of fines related to zoning or underground and above ground utility damage. It also helps prevent operator fatigue by reducing over swinging and digging.

Auto Hammer Stop prevents unnecessary wear and tear on the attachment and machine. A warning message appears on the monitor after 15 seconds of continuous firing; the hammer will automatically stop after 30 seconds of continuous firing.

Cat Product Link™ makes managing the machine easy. It provides a constant stream of wireless information available via the online VisionLink® interface, allowing machine managers in the office to quickly evaluate critical operating information.

Optional Work Tool Recognition saves time and energy when changing attachments. A simple shake of an attached tool confirms its identity and automatically adjusts the hydraulic system to the parameters the operator set for that specific tool.

The optional Cat PL161 Attachment Locator is a Bluetooth® device that makes finding attachments and other gear quick and easy. The excavator’s onboard Bluetooth reader or Cat App on a smart phone will locate the device automatically up to a distance of 91 meters (300 feet).

More built-in durability

No matter how hard the work, the 374 is built to do it. Booms, sticks, and frames are twice as strong as those on the previous model – all to give owners reliable performance for the life of the machine.

Booms have increased top and bottom plate thickness; sticks have increased side, bottom, and bracket plate thickness; and frames have increased base frame and counterweight mounting plate thickness.

Additional reinforcements are built into the car body, track link, track rollers, and boom, stick, and bucket cylinders to ensure long-term, trouble-free performance.

Reduced maintenance

Extended and synchronised maintenance intervals contribute to the 374’s lower long-term costs.

The new Cat air filter with an integrated pre-cleaner and primary and secondary filters provides double the dust-holding capacity of the previous design.

The new Cat hydraulic return filter has a 3,000-hour service life – a 50% increase over previous filters.

Fuel system filters are synchronized for service at 1,000 hours – a 100% increase over the previous filters.

The fuel system’s water and sediment drains and hydraulic system’s oil level check are positioned close together at ground level, making routine maintenance faster, easier, and safer.

Operator-oriented cab

The 374 offers a choice between a Deluxe and Premium cab. Performance-enhancing features like the front-facing control panel, keyless pushbutton start, and large touchscreen monitor with jog dial keys come standard.

Following are other cab amenities that are sure to please operators:

• Tilt-up console that allows easy cab entry and exit.

• Advanced viscous cab mounts that reduce vibration as much as 50% compared with previous models.

• Bluetooth integrated radio with USB ports for connecting and charging phones

• Automatic climate control that maintains temperature settings regardless of ambient temperatures.

• Programmable joystick buttons that allow setting control patterns and hydraulic response rates, permitting machine operation to be tailored to individual preferences.

• Large front, rear, and side windows along with standard rearview and right-hand-side cameras to enhance visibility.

• An optional 360-degree visibility package that combines images from multiple cameras to enhance the operator’s sight lines in all directions

“Contractors require high production and long-term durability, and I’m confident the 374 Next Generation excavator is the best choice in its size class to deliver both,” concluded Abbott.

Contact your local Cat dealer or visit www.cat.com for more information.

374 Product Specifications

Engine Cat® C15 Engine power (ISO 14396) 362 kW (485 hp) Operating weight 71,700 kg (158, 200 lb) Max. digging depth* 8570 mm (28’1”) Max. reach at ground level* 13 160 mm (43’2”) Max. loading height* 8430 mm (27’ 8”)

*7.8m (25’ 7”) boom, 3.6 m (11’10”) stick, SD 3.3 m3 (4.32 yd3) bucket

To see the other new next generation excavators released by Catepillar, visit 395 and 345 GC