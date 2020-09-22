Giyani Metals commences 2020 field drill programme in Botswana

Giyani Metals Corp has commenced its 2020 feasibility study field programme for K.Hill manganese project in Botswana

The company has appointed a drilling contractor, project management and geological services contractor and their imminent mobilisation. The 2020 Field Programme follows Giyani's recent successful capital raising, which closed on 18 September 2020.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp, commented, “The next step with our feasibility study is to conduct in-fill drilling in order to upgrade the current inferred mineral resource to an indicated mineral resource. We have designed an operational programme that is both effective and economical, by taking advantage of RC drilling where possible. This data will strengthen our confidence of the optimum drilling interval across the K.Hill deposit and additional geotechnical work will enable us to produce an optimal pit-shell design.”

The field programme include infill drilling programme to upgrade existing resources; geotechnical study to determine geotechnical parameters for the open-pit mine design and geophysical study to assist with greater definition of the resource estimation.

The contract was awarded to Stewardship Drilling, a drilling contractor in sub-Saharan Africa, with a vast portfolio of experience having worked with Rio Tinto, De Beers and the Paladin Group. Stewardship is expected to have fully mobilised to site by mid October, subject to the current COVID-19 regulations being maintained in Botswana. The drilling contractor will be supported by the Company’s project management and geological services consulting company, Lambda Tau.

The geotechnical study will be led by SRK in Cardiff, the UK. Geotechnical sample data will be collected from the drill core as well as outcrops of mineralisation. This data will assist the geotechnical modelling of the deposit, slope stability and the open pit mine design.