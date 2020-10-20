Emrod CEO to present world’s first long-range wireless transmission project on 21 October

The Africa Energy Forum will host a special presentation on 21 October by Emrod CEO and founder Greg Kushnir, demonstrating the world’s first ever long-range wireless transmission project, currently operating in New Zealand

Emrod has developed the world’s first commercially viable long-range, high-power, wireless power transmission as an alternative to existing copper line technology. Emrod’s technology works by utilising electromagnetic waves to safely and efficiently transmit energy wirelessly over vast distances.

“Being able to transmit high-power electricity without any cables is game-changing for the continent. It means barriers to energy-access are smashed and Africa could be fully electrified within ten years. This is the technology millions of people have been waiting for,” said Simon Gosling, managing director, EnergyNet.

The company was founded by serial tech entrepreneur Greg Kushnir, who was determined to find a technology that can reduce power distribution costs, avoid outages and support renewable energy. “We have an abundance of clean hydro, solar, and wind energy available around the world but there are costly challenges that come with delivering that energy using traditional methods, for example, offshore wind farms or the Cook Strait here in New Zealand requiring underwater cables which are expensive to install and maintain,” said Kushnir.

By significantly reducing infrastructure costs, Emrod’s technology has the capacity to support remote communities such as in Africa and the Pacific Islands by providing access to cheap, sustainable energy to power schools, hospitals and economies.

“The data is compelling. We are talking about a potential 50% increase in sustainable energy uptake, up to 85% reduction in outages and up to 65% reduction in electricity infrastructure costs due to the Emrod solution,” said Kushnir.

“Since announcing Emrod's technology we have had a high level of interest from energy distribution and engineering companies from across the globe. We are progressing with some exciting opportunities to improve energy access for remote communities in areas such as India, Africa and Island Nations,” added Kushnir.

The company has achieved strong interest from electricity distributors with Powerco, New Zealand’s second-largest distributor deciding to invest in a proof of concept of the technology currently operational. Kushnir commented, “The system we are currently building for Powerco will transmit a few kilowatts but we can use the exact same technology to transmit 100 times more power over much longer distances. Wireless systems using Emrod technology can transmit any amount of power current wired solutions transmit.”