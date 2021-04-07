Siemens Energy appoints Nadja Haakansson as managing director for Africa

Siemens Energy, a world leading energy technology company, has announced the appointment of Nadja Haakansson as managing director for Africa

Siemens Energy has a rich heritage in Africa, stretching back over 160 years, and has played a significant part in pioneering sustainable and economic developments in numerous African countries.

As managing director for Africa, Haakansson will be based in Morocco, and is responsible for supporting Siemens Energy’s business across the continent, as well as developing opportunities to meet the challenges of the energy transition, while improving access to stable, affordable, and sustainable energy. As part of driving the energy transition, improving availability of sustainable energy is the foundation for long-term economic prosperity.

"Nadja’s appointment highlights her extensive leadership experience, excellent reputation, and her ability to forge strategic partnerships in an important market. Our primary goal at Siemens Energy is to energise society. Around 580 million people in Africa lack access to electricity, making it an important region where we can leverage our innovative technologies and improve lives for generations to come,” said Christian Bruch, CEO Siemens Energy.

Since October 2019, Nadja Haakansson has been the vice president for Energy Services, Region Africa and managing director Morocco and Ivory Coast at Siemens Energy.

“Reliable access to energy is key to the societal, industrial and economic development of Africa and I am dedicated to making an impact here, in collaboration with our customers, partners, and talented teams of Siemens Energy in Africa,” said Haakansson.

“The development of the African energy infrastructure must ensure long term prosperity for society while also advancing local skills and developing people and talents, in the countries where we are present.”

Bio details

From January 2017 – October 2019, Nadja was the vice president and country division lead for Power Generation Services in Thailand and Myanmar. During Nadja’s time in this role, Thailand’s energy infrastructure underwent rapid development, with over 70 units of the Siemens Energy SGT-800 gas turbine deployed in the country. Prior to this, Nadja held different roles across a variety of geographies and business units at Siemens, starting her career with the company in Finspång in 2005.

Nadja holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Institute of Technology at Linköping University, Sweden.